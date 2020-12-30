Otter Paw-ty: St. Louis Aquarium Otter triplets turn 2

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station celebrated the second birthdays of their Otter triplets Wednesday.

Thatcher, Sawyer, and Finn are North American Otters that came to St. Louis from Flamingo Gardens in Florida where they were born into a family of rescued otters on Dec. 30, 2018.

Thatcher and Sawyer are females while Finn is a male otter.

The triplets were not able to be released into the wild so they made a new home at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

The public actually helped name the triplets in a Facebook contest. They were named in honor of Mark Twain’s famous characters.

As a way to help celebrate their birthdays, the siblings enjoyed ice cakes with their favorite sweet treats inside.

Guests were also invited to buy timed tickets to celebrate with the otters in person or on Facebook Live.