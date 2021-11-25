Our anchors and reporters share their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

ST. LOUIS – During Thanksgiving, many people break out family recipes to share with their loved ones during the holiday. This year the FOX2 family is sharing some of our favorite recipes with you from pies to sides and even a cocktail.

Mandy Murphey’s Pecan Pie:

Ingredients:

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup of sugar

1/2 c white corn syrup

1/2 c dark corn syrup

1 tsp vanilla

3 Tbs butter

2 Tbs sorghum

Dash of salt

1 cup pecan pieces

Directions:

Mix, and pour into a pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

PS: I love sorghum molasses. You can find the best in farm stores like Eckerts or I buy them at Newsom’s in Princeton, KY where I grew up.

Mandy Murphey’s Pumpkin Bread:

Sift together:

3 1/2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

3 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp nutmeg

3 cups sugar



Add:

1 cup salad oil

4 eggs or 3 large

2/3 cup water

1 regular size can pumpkin

Directions:

Mix until smooth. Bake at 350 for about 1 hour. Makes 3 loves. I also make muffins. You would cut baking time to about 40 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. I also add chocolate chips to one of the loaves. I also like to sprinkle the tops with sanding sugar before baking.



Zara Barker’s Nana’s Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup water

1 tsp. salt

1 can (16 oz.) pumpkin

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, put into a 9×13 greased pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes at 350.



Pumpkin Cake Frosting:

One 8 oz. block of cream cheese (room temperature)

1/2 stick of butter (room temperature)

1 tsp. vanilla

16 oz. of powdered sugar

Directions:

Cream together all ingredients and spread over cooled cake.

Shirley Washington’s Stove Top Green and Wax Bean Casserole

Think fast! What is your absolute favorite side dish to eat during Thanksgiving dinner – candied yams, mac and cheese, creamed potatoes? I’m not talking about the stuffing or dressing that complements the roasted turkey. If your taste buds are anything like mine, I know good old-fashioned dressing, the kind grandma makes ranks high on your list of favorite Thanksgiving sides dishes. To be clear, I am not talking about dressing or stuffing, but the other sides. Three, two, one. Times up. How about green bean casserole? You know the dish that rarely appears on the dinner table unless friends and family are coming over for Thanksgiving dinner then there’s serious conversation days even weeks in advance about who is going to make it. Yes. Trying to determine who is going to make the green bean casserole requires serious conversation. Its significance is right up there with the turkey. You know you can’t mess up the Thanksgiving turkey or the green bean casserole under any circumstances. So, if you want a quick, easy, and delicious, stovetop, green bean casserole recipe, check out the one below. The secret is in the green and wax bean blend. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 (10 and a 1/2 ounce) can campbell’s mushroom soup

2 cups french’s crispy fried onions

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked turmeric

3/4 cup milk (2 % or whole)

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup Kraft Mexican style four cheese blend

1/2 cup diced onions

1 cup oscar mayer recipe bacon bits

Directions:

Saute onions in butter in skilett until tender

Add ¼ cup of water, green and wax bean blend, cream of mushroom mixture to the skillet and stir

Cover with lid

Cook about five minutes and medium-low heat

Stir, pour cut green and wax bean blend mixture into bowl

Top with crispy fried onions and bacon bits

Kelley Hoskins’ Famous Mac and Cheese

Directions:

Boil the pasta, – cook the pasta less than you normally would. I like to boil my elbow pasta for between 10-15 minutes. The pasta will continue to cook in the oven, and you don’t want it to get mushy

Drain

Make the cheese sauce by combining a fat (butter), and starch (flour), then whisking in the milk products.

Cook the sauce until it’s nice and thick. Add in shredded cheeses. The cheeses – use your favorites! You can be very creative with the cheese selection here. Mozzarella, gouda, smoked gouda, swiss, monterey jack, colby jack, colby.

Bacon – if you love bacon, feel free to add some crispy, crumbled bacon to the topping, or even inside the mac and cheese as well! Stir well.

Combine cheese sauce with cooked pasta. Transfer half of the mac and cheese to a baking dish, sprinkle with more shredded cheese.

Top with the rest of the mac and cheese, top with more shredded cheese.

Bake this mac and cheese at 350 F degrees for 30 minutes, then broil for 2-3 minutes to get that glorious cheesy “crust”. It calls for a lower baking temperature and time, but most of the time I find myself adjusting that based on my family’s tastes.

Prepare to thoroughly enjoy!

PS: This baked mac and cheese is a family favorite recipe, uses a combination of cheeses, layered in the dish as well as melted into a rich and creamy cheese sauce, for the ultimate in cheesy deliciousness! Perfect for a comforting dinner or as a holiday side dish!

Angela Hutti’s Easy Green Bean Casserole:

Reasons to try this easy recipe for green beans that taste like they’ve cooked all day but haven’t?

I don’t like green bean casserole. I can’t find fresh green beans. Found ’em but don’t have time to pick them. Ack…I forgot the green beans!

Try this:

Canned green beans (can # is based on your crowd size)

Per can, use a palm full measure of each: Dash original seasoning (formerly Mrs. Dash) Dried minced onion Bacon bits (the shelf stable ones in a bag)

Mix all ingredients in a saucepan. Add water to almost cover the beans.

Simmer uncovered for at least 20 minutes, but a little longer will take away more of the “can” taste.

Happy Eating!

John Pertzborn’s cocktail recipe:

Christmas Tom and Jerry cocktail or egg nog with whipped cream

Tom and Jerry was a drink very popular in St. Louis in the 19th century but then disappeared moving to the upper Midwest like Wisconsin where John grew up. In Wisconsin, you can actually buy the batter already made at any liquor store.

But that is not the case in St. Louis where you have to make your own batter. Consumption begins at Thanksgiving and ends after New Year’s Day.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/2 an egg yolk

1/2 the egg white of an egg

2.5 tsp confectioner’s sugar

5 tsp brandy

pinch ground nutmeg

Directions:

Separate eggs. Beat egg whites until stiff. Mix egg yolks with powdered sugar. Put a spoonful of yolk mixture in the cup, and mix with brandy and rum. Fold in some egg white, then add hot milk and top with more egg white. Stir gently to fold in the egg white. Top with nutmeg.

Stephanie Rothman’s Individual Noodle Kugels :

Ingredients:

1 1/2 12 ounce packages of Extra Wide Egg Noodles

2 Tbsp Salted Butter

1 16oz container of Cottage Cheese with Pineapple (prefer Friendship)*

3 Tbsp Reduced Fat Sour Cream**

6 Eggs

1/2 Cup Chopped Walnuts

1/2 Cup Raisins

3/4 Cup Granulated Sugar

3 Tbsp Ground Cinnamon

2 12 Cup Muffin Pans

*If you cannot find cottage cheese with pineapple – use 1 cup of crushed pineapple in natural juice and drain before mixing in

**You can substitute full-fat sour cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Bring 7 cups of water to a rapid boil and add some salt if desired

Empty noodles into boiling water. Cook uncovered, stirring frequently for about 10 minutes. You do not want the noodles to be too soft. Somewhere between Al Dente and Tender.

Drain and transfer to an extra large mixing bowl.

With the 2 TBSP of Butter coat the noodles completely ( you may need to add some more butter )

Lightly beat the 6 eggs and mix into the noodles

MIX in the rest of the ingredients separately and reserve 1 TBSP Ground Cinnamon

Make sure to mix well to distribute all the ingredients

LIGHTLY coat the Muffin tins with non-stick butter cooking spray

Using a tablespoon carefully fill each muffin cup to the top – depending on how full you fill it – you will get between 12 and 18 Individual Kugels. Using the reserved cinnamon sprinkle on top of each kugel.

Loosely cover the pans with tin foil and bake covered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional thirty minutes. The tops should be a nice deep golden color. Keep an eye on the pans to make sure the tops do not burn. You may need to rotate the pans if some seem to brown faster.

Remove from the oven and let cool. Pop each kugel out and place on a serving tray. If traveling – warm kugels on 300 degrees covered for 10-15 minutes or until hot.

These also are delicious at breakfast with coffee or really any time of the day. They are even yummy cold! ENJOY!!!!!

Jeff Bernthal’s Easy Cranberry Dish:

A close-up horizontal photograph of some commercially canned cranberry sauce on a small white plate surrounded by fresh cranberries and a can.

Ty Hawkins no recipe Thanksgiving

Ty shared a picture of the spread of items he picked up at the grocery store. His dog also made an appearance.

When it comes to the turkey, FOX2 News director Audrey Prywitch suggests using a Honeysuckle White Turkey and not stuffing it. She also highly recommends a recipe in the Silver Palate recipe book.