Our Lady of Sorrows held a welcome mass for Archbishop Rozanski

ST. LOUIS – Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in south St. Louis held mass Sunday to welcome the new Archbishop of St. Louis Mitchell Rozanski.

“It’s always great to celebrate the life and history of the parish, but to have the new archbishop join us is wonderful and it makes it special,” parishioner Adam Wright said.

Archbishop Rozanski replaced long-time Archbishop Robert Carlson, who served as the Archbishop of St. Louis for 11 years. Sunday’s mass was different due to the pandemic, including wearing masks and socially distancing.

“Normally we have a mass and lots of activity. We would have a brunch, but that can not happen this year because of COVID,” parishioner Dominic Grana said.

Following the mass, the Archbishop walked by parishioners and greeted them as they lined the streets outside the church.

“There have only been 10 Archbishops in St. Louis, so this was a big deal for us,” Grana said.

Current and former parishioners participated in the celebration.