ST. LOUIS – Saturday is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

Both commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. To mark the day, 25 area immigrants will become U.S. citizens. They’ll take the oath of allegiance at the Gateway Arch at 10 a.m. Friday.

A similar ceremony is also planned Friday morning in Belleville. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 80 new citizens during a ceremony at 10 a.m. in Belleville’s Town Square.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.