Over 10,000 Ameren customers lose power Monday after storms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are over 13,000 Ameren customers who have lost power in the region Monday. Strong scattered showers rolling through the St. Louis area. You can check Ameren’s outage map here.

Storms cut power to nearly 80,000 Ameren customers on the evening of August 12. It took several days for some people in St. Louis to get full power restored.

The estimated time for power to be restored after Monday’s storms is not known right now. It will likely be sooner than the event a few weeks ago.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Warren, St. Charles, Lincoln until Aug 23 4:30PM. Take shelter now if you are in the warned area. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/lHY1lSaWvj — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) August 23, 2021