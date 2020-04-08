Over 2 dozen sicken with the coronavirus at Centerpointe Hospital

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and CenterPointe Hospital in St. Charles have announced that over 2 dozen staff and patients at the hospital have come down with the COVID-19 virus. Over 20 staff members and 3 patients have tested positive for the virus.

Centerpointe Hospital has acquired its own diagnostic testing, and has tested over 60 staff members, including those who have not shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

The hospital currently is not taking any admissions of patients, since the discovery of infected patients and staff at the hospital on Sunday, March 28th. Additionally, the hospital is working to open a dedicated unit to treat mental health patients who have tested positive with the coronavirus. Employees who have tested positive have been quarantined in their homes.