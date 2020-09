ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City’s murder total is now over the 200 mark for the year.

A woman was shot in the arm around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday along Iowa Avenue near Miami Street in south St. Louis. Later, she could not reach her husband and it turned out he was also shot, but had ran in a different direction.

Police found his body about three hours later nearby on Miami Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

This makes 201 murders in st. louis so far this year.