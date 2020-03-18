Over 30 St. Louis schools serving ‘grab and go’ breakfast and lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Students of the city of St. Louis can now look forward to breakfast and lunch as schools shut down to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

These free grab and go breakfasts and lunches will be served at schools and community centers from 8:00 a.m. morning until noon.

Three meal site locations including the Carondelet Leadership Academy open Wednesday, March 18 and 30 more will open next Monday.

St. Louis public, private, and charter schools worked together to provide these meals which are federally funded to make sure students eat during these school shutdowns. They are set to last through at least April 3.

When students visit these sites, they may not eat them at the sites due to the recommendations from the C-D-C against group gathering.

Officials have constantly warned people to stay at home to cut down on the spread of this virus. The state of Missouri now showing COVID – 19 cases at 15. Four of those in St.Louis County, and one in St. Louis City.