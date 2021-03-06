Over 450 vendors take part in garage sale and swap meet in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Mother Nature is cooperating Saturday for the bargain hunters and shoppers taking part in the 14th annual Eureka chamber of commerce garage sale and swap meet. It’s a good reason to get outdoors, for a good cause. Vendors were lined up in the parking lot at Six Flags by 11 p.m. Friday night ready with anticipation for Saturday’s event.

The outdoor event in the parking lot of Six Flags St. Louis is following county health protocols, requiring a mask from everyone entering.

“Last year we had the last event that we had in the area was this event,” says Scott Barthelmass, Eureka Fire Protection District. “It was the last weekend in February and the weather now is great. We’re starting to see people vaccinated and people being able to get out. We’re happy to be back here today. It gives people a lot of opportunity to sell their wares and it’s something they haven’t been able to do the last year so it’s an exciting time.”

“We are trying to sell all of our goodies at this monster garage sale that we had,” says Kyleen Hollensteiner. “I came to help my Mom. She has a bunch of stuff and we’re trying to get rid of it all. That’s our goal.”

From hula hoops to hubcaps to hot wheels, sales benefit the chamber scholarship program as well as the local business community.

“It is a treasure hunt,” says Paula Davis. “It’s like, you just don’t know what you’re going to find and the people are fascinating. Stories about things, and even if they don’t have stories just recognizing the interesting piece.”

“We are out here just selling,” says Sharonda Holmes. “Got a great sell going on in Eureka and we’re enjoying the day and the sun is just coming out so everybody is just coming out. I’ve been out here since 3 this morning.”

Those willing to get up saw bargains to be found when the event began at 7 a.m.

By 3 p.m., when the swap meet was ends for the day, there will be more than 450 vendors and thousands of deal seekers, with a new item to take home.

“Life is bartering and this too is bartering,” says Davis. “So if you see something you like make an offer politely and you’re likely to get it.”

