ST. LOUIS — The heat continues today, and that’s a good reason to stay inside. Around 50 cooling centers are now open across our area. Several of them are at rec centers and libraries. 23 people in Missouri died last year due to heat related illnesses.

Health officials and the red cross offered advice on staying cool. Stay hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, limit outdoor activities, and wear sunscreen outside.

See a list of St. Louis area cooling centers here.