OVERLAND, MO – The Overland Police Department is on the lookout for 69-year-old John Wesley Wallrapp. Mr. Wallrapp was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 3rd in the 2000 block of Goodale Avenue. Police say Wallrapp was on a walk and didn’t return. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans with black tennis shoes. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, has brown hair and blues eyes.

Wallrapp is a cancer patient and suffers from Alzheimer’s