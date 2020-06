CREVE COEUR, Mo. – An overnight fire damaged a Creve Coeur apartment complex.

The fire started in the kitchen of one unit at the Town and Four apartments on Rue la Chelle Walk.

Officials say there was heavy damage from flames in the kitchen area. The rest of the apartment suffered severe smoke damage.

We are told all residents were able to make it out safely, including a pet rabbit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Overnight apartment fire in Creve Coeur details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/VjRLEwVjF8 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 24, 2020