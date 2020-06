BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Fire overnight damaged a building in Belleville, Illinois.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Thursday on West Monroe Street near Centerville Avenue.

A witness to fire crews they were worried someone may have been trapped in the building, however, the house was vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Overnight house fire in Belleville details on Fox 2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/BY8AyQxYzc — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 18, 2020