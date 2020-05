FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – An early morning fire early destroyed a house in Fairview Heights.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the home on Elvira at Anita drive. Fire crews say the fire began in the back of the house, quickly spread to the attic causing the roof to collapse.

The three people who lived at the home were able to out safely but some of their pets may have died in the fire, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

