47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across Missouri and 11 other states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A raid involving law enforcement agencies across 12 states rescued 47 victims of human trafficking and led to 102 arrests.

The sting known as “Operation United Front” took place overnight Thursday and was led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The agencies worked with federal agencies and law enforcement in 11 other states to execute the operation.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the massive sting is believed to be the first of its kind.

“Missouri will not stop until it becomes the most inhospitable state for human trafficking,” Schmitt said.

A total of 102 people across the country were arrested in connection with human trafficking in the past 36 hours, according to Schmitt. Officers also rescued 47 victims and sex workers. More than 40 needed some type of medical attention.

In Kansas City, officers focused on a local commercial business and rescued four victims. Everyone rescued in Kansas City were adults. Officers also arrested two people.

The dozen states involved in the sting are listed below, as well as the number of people rescued and arrested in each state.

Missouri 2 arrests made 4 victims rescued

Illinois 3 arrests made 1 victim rescued

Iowa 11 arrests made large amount of currency seized

Kentucky 46 arrests made 21 victims rescued 2 of the victims rescued as minors

Minnesota 3 arrests made 8 victims rescued

Nebraska 7 arrests made

North Dakota 3 arrests made 6 victims rescued

Oklahoma 7 arrests made 1 victim rescued

Tennessee 4 arrests made

Texas 2 arrests made 4 victims rescued

Wisconsin 5 arrests made



Schmitt said the plan is to conduct large operations like this in the future.