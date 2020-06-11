Breaking News
Overnight shooting leaves one dead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in north St. Louis.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Farlin Avenue at north Newstead around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

