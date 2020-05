ST. LOUIS – A tanker truck overturned Friday morning and has closed one lane of westbound Interstate 70 past Wentzville Parkway.

As of 8:00 a.m., the Fire Department is at the scene clearing debris along the service road of the interstate that is closed.

No word on the condition of the driver of the semi was not injured. No other information has been released.

Fire Dept has arrived to the overturned tanker that has debris in the WB lanes of 70 past Wentzville Parkway @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/6dLBxA8p3A — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) May 15, 2020

Only one lane of traffic on 70 WB is getting by because of this overturned tanker on the service road along 70 @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/lCYukIxNqe — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) May 15, 2020