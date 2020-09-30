Overturned vehicle backs up traffic on MO 141 near Dutch Mill

BALLWIN Mo. – Police and Emergency crews are working an incident on MO 141 southbound in Ballwin that could affect traffic.

The crash left one vehicle on its side in the left lane of southbound 141 at Clayworth Drive near Dutch Mill Road around 7:00 a.m.

The crash has traffic backed up as crews try and remove the vehicle from the roadway.

New Accident 141 southbound at Clayworth Drive. This shows an overturned car, possibly multi-vehicle car crash.



Sky Fox is headed to the scenes. Emergency crews are just arriving. pic.twitter.com/AEA1Cl3KWa — Brigit Mahoney (@BrigitMahoneyTV) September 30, 2020

