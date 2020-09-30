Overturned vehicle backs up traffic on MO 141 near Dutch Mill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALLWIN Mo. – Police and Emergency crews are working an incident on MO 141 southbound in Ballwin that could affect traffic.

The crash left one vehicle on its side in the left lane of southbound 141 at Clayworth Drive near Dutch Mill Road around 7:00 a.m.

The crash has traffic backed up as crews try and remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News