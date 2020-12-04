Paddy O’s Mistletoe Pop-Up bar opens tonight

ST. LOUIS – An adults-only, socially distanced, winter wonderland opens downtown Friday.

Paddy O’s located at 618 S. 7th Street has been transformed into the Mistletoe pop-up bar.

There are lots of festive decorations and drinks along with light appetizers.

Walk-ins are welcome and larger groups can be booked in the Christmas Party room. Call 314-588-7313 to make a reservation. Masks are required upon entry and social distancing will be adhered to.

The pop-up bar will be active on the following December dates, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 26.