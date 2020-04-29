Page: Businesses should ‘Seek legal advice’ before defying St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page spoke on a wide range of COVID-19 topics this morning. He discussed strategies for reopening the county’s economy to plans by Eureka’s mayor to reopen that community.

Page says we are making progress in battling the Coronavirus and that social distancing is working. But, he also says we have more work to do. The impacts of the coronavirus on St. Louis County is serious and real.

At this morning’s event, Page signed what is known as the “CARES Act.” That is the $173.5 million federal grant that St. Louis County will use to fight COVID-19 in our area.

The county council passed the bill yesterday allowing the money to be used for COVID-19 purposes. Page says the money will be used to buy things like coronarvirus tests and PPE equipment for front line workers. It will also be used to hire contact tracers to help work with people who test positive for COVID-19.

Page says he hopes to start laying out plans for a reopening strategy either later this week or next week. He also cautioned against plans by Eureka Mayor Sean Flower to reopen his community before the St. Louis County’s stay at home order is lifted. Flower says he plans to reopen on May 4th in conjunction with the phase one reopening laid out by Governor Parson.

Page is encouraging businesses to seek legal advice before operating outside of the guidelines set out in the county’s stay-at-home order. Page says there is a real danger in regards to the virus if communities reopen too soon.

“That’s why we have to be very careful about relaxing our stay at home orders. As soon as we relax those, and the virus begins to spread in the community, then we want to make sure it moves at a pace that we can manage. It will be two weeks or three weeks before we see the surge in the hospitals after we relax our stay at home orders,” explained Dr. Page.

Page says the significant jump yesterday of more than 20 St. Louis County deaths from COVID-19 shows the virus is still a major factor in our community.

Page says he still doesn’t have a reopening timeline but he hopes to work with communities going forward to implement a reopening plan that in his mind goes at the right pace.