Page comments on mask mandate and outdoor dining before new orders begin

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is commenting on new COVID-19 health orders that go into place tomorrow. He says that “pandemic fatigue” is setting in but people still need to follow the guidelines because hospitals are about two weeks away from reaching maximum capacity.

Several businesses, including some notable restaurants, have publicly noted that they are upset with the new orders. Starting Tuesday businesses must reduce capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent.

There will be no indoor service at restaurants and indoor dining is also reduced to 25 percent. They also need to contact the health department to determine a proper airflow plan when setting up a tent for outdoor service. Page says the difference between indoor and outdoor is ventilation and businesses need to have a good plan for it.

“We have gone through this before. Our public health orders are firmly grounded in law,” said Page when responding to a question about Bartilino’s threatening a lawsuit. “This virus has disadvantaged everyone.”

St. Louis City and County have differing health guidelines for indoor dining. Page said that the restrictions are stricter in St. Louis County because the number of cases is slightly higher there. They are also following guidance from the St. Louis County Health Department.

The new public health orders also have revisions to the mask mandate and contact tracing procedures. The order says that you should stay at home besides going to work or school. They would like everyone to work from home if possible. The health department advises keeping your “personal bubble” to ten people or less. This includes friends and family.

Page says that if you have tested positive for COVID you need to quarantine for 10 days and contact your close contacts. The Department of Health also is no longer providing a “release from quarantine” letter.

Contact tracing is not as effective when the positivity rate is over five percent. St. Louis County went over that rate several weeks ago.

Everyone over five years old should wear masks in public. People going to the gym must also wear masks when working out. Students must also wear masks except when eating, in gym class, or in music class. The revised mask-mandate does not cover children 3-5 years old but they are also encouraged to wear masks.

Page says the orders would be more effective if there was a state-wide or regional mask-mandate.