Page praises protesters for meaningful marches

CLAYTON, Mo. – The first person to test positive for coronavirus in Missouri was three months ago in St. Louis County. Since then nearly 450 people have died and over 6,000 people have tested positive in the County.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that testing has now dramatically increased. They are now able to test around 1,200 people per day. There were 290 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri yesterday. That is a record number of new cases for the state. The reason for the high number is the number of tests being administered. The good news is that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths are down.

St. Louis County is starting to open back up. It was among the first places to issue stay-at-home orders. Bars will be allowed to reopen on June 8 and many other businesses will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on June 15. You can see all of the guidelines for reopening here.

St. Louis County is committing $5 million more to help people stay in their homes after the economic fallout from the virus. Around $2 million of that money is going to homeless prevention services.

A massive amount of people turned out to hold a demonstration in Brentwood yesterday. Another march to remember George Floyd was held in Florissant. More marches are planned through the weekend. Dr. Page commended the protesters for their organization and the impact of their message. He said that it is a conversation about equity that the community needs to have now.

The county executive said that demonstrators should continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.