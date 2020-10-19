Page vows to veto St. Louis County bills limiting power to enact COVID-19 restrictions

CLAYTON, Mo. – Two bills limiting the power of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the health department were approved by the county council today, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

This comes after they started reviewing public comments last week. The comments were in response to Page’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill tries to limit the powers of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. He would only be allowed to issue a disaster declaration for 15 days; any extension would require county council approval.

In addition, the county executive would not be able to make COVID-19 health guidelines more restrictive than the state. To do that would also require county council approval.

Page says he will veto the bill if it passes because he doesn’t believe they support public health.

Page tweeted this response Monday afternoon: “I will veto bills 222 and 223. They will not become law. My first priority is to protect the health and welfare of our residents and these bills undermine those efforts and jeopardize the safety of all of us.”

