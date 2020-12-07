Page: We will have to wait and see about relaxing indoor dining ban

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says the county is seeing a slight decrease in hospital admissions due to COVID-19, but it is too early to tell if it is enough to relax the ban on indoor dining.

“We will have to wait and see how this week goes and if we are trending in the right direction,” said Page.

Page said during a morning COVID briefing that he and other public health experts will really need to watch for a trend and that the slight decrease is not a trend yet. He hopes to know more by the end of the week.

“When we see a downward trend, we can consider backing off public health restrictions,” said Page.

Page also discussed the latest White House COVID Task Force report. He said it shows every county in Missouri has a moderate or high level of community transmission.

He said 91% of counties in the state have a high level of transmission and are considered in the red zone.

Page said St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jackson Counties have more than one-third of cases statewide.

He said the report also shows the deaths due to viral spread in Missouri remain significant. The report also shows without public health protocols in place compelling Missourians to act differently, the spread will remain unyielding with significant impact on the health system.