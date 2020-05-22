Breaking News
Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines flight with more than 100 people on board has crashed in the Pakistani city of Karachi, an airline spokesman said Friday.

Pakistan’s Aviation Ministry said the flight was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

The airliner took off from Lahore and was due to land at 2:30 p.m. local time in Karachi but went missing from the radar, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan told CNN.

An emergency response protocol has been activated, he said.

Footage posted from the scene on social media shows flames, plumes of smoke and a street filled with rubble in what appears to be a built-up area.

This is a developing story.

