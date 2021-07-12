Betsey Faria was stabbed to death at her home in December 2011. Her husband, Russ, was convicted in 2013 for the murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Hupp as a star witness.

Renée Zellweger is playing convicted murderer Pam Hupp in an NBC miniseries called “The Thing About Pam.” Josh Duhamel is playing Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Faria’s husband Russ.

Russ Faria was found not guilty in a second trial in 2015. The second trial revealed all of the evidence in the murder of Russ’ wife, including evidence—and motive—pointing to Hupp as the possible killer.

In 2016, Hupp shot and killed Louis Gumpenberger in a plot to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County. Federal investigators were looking into Hupp.

In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumbpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder. She shot him to death in her home.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri state prison.