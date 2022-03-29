ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This report stands out to this day as an extraordinary example of Pam Hupp’s confidence she would not be prosecuted. We first reported this one year after the wrongful conviction of Russ Faria. (Faria was still another year away from being exonerated in a second trial). A judge had precluded the 2015 jury from hearing about Betsy Faria’s life insurance money and now here was Hupp saying “It was my money.”

I’ll never forget asking Lincoln County law enforcement at the time whether they had second thoughts about whether Pam Hupp should be a suspect. They not only insisted she was not a suspect, but they continued using Hupp as a star witness.

Renée Zellweger is playing convicted murderer Pam Hupp in an NBC miniseries called “The Thing About Pam.” Josh Duhamel is playing Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Faria’s husband Russ.

FOX 2 was on the scene from the beginning. It started 11 years ago inside a home north of Troy, Missouri.

With $150,000 on the line, a murder witness changes her story

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The adult daughters of murder victim Betsy Faria are suing to get the proceeds from their mom’s life insurance. It’s a twist revealed in a civil lawsuit.

Pam Hupp has the $150,000 proceeds because the policy was signed over into her name days before the murder. During a civil court deposition in July, Pam Hupp said, “I had a lot of pressure on me from the detectives and the attorney general and the whole side that was representing Betsy to form a trust for the girls.”

Pam Hupp drove Betsy Faria home on December 27, 2011, the night Faria was murdered.

Major case squad detectives recorded an interview with Hupp the next morning. Hupp explained why Faria signed over her life insurance. She said Faria told her, “I’m gonna make you beneficiary. When you can, give them money when they get older.”

Hupp went on to tell detectives how Betsy said, “I want my kids to have it.”

Now Hupp has changed her story. In July’s civil court deposition, Hupp said Faria, “didn’t want her daughters to have the money, her mom to have the money or her sisters to have the money.”

“So, was your impression was that she wanted you to have the money is that right?” the civil attorney asked.

“That’s correct,” Hupp said.

In the civil court deposition, Hupp said she only made it look like Faria’s girls would get the money by setting up a trust.

“Police were asking me to do it. I should do it. It would help their case,” Hupp said. “Detective (McCarrick) told me you can do what you want with it. It’s yours, but we would like for you to set up a trust for the girls. It’s a revocable trust, so I revoked it. I revoked the funds.”

“It was my money,” Hupp said.

That claim conflicts with what Hupp told police and how she testified at the Faria murder trial.

During the criminal trial in November 2013, Assistant Attorney General Richard Hicks asked,”(Betsy’s) purpose was to try to assure that (the money) got to the girls?”

“That’s correct,” Hupp testified.

Hupp described putting $100,000 in a trust fund for the girls and giving the remaining $50,000 to a family.

“…my other girlfriend died of breast cancer… and she has a 12-year-old daughter that I’m trying to help,” Hupp said at trial.

“Are you using that money for that?” the assistant attorney general Hicks asked.

“Yes,” Hupp testified.

During July’s civil deposition, an attorney asked, “Did you ever tell anyone you gave $50,000 to a family?”

“No,” Hupp responded.

“You never told anyone that?” the attorney asked.

“I told them I was contemplating it,” Hupp answered.

Seven months after the murder, Hupp told the chief detective she did not need Betsy’s money. She said,

“My mom is worth $500,000 that I get when she dies.”

Hupp’s mom died three months later. Hupp now disputes that she received $500,000.

Outside of a civil court hearing in October, Mark Hupp said, “Get out of my way man,” while trying to block FOX2’s camera. We were looking for a response outside of court where Betsy Faria’s daughters are awaiting a trial they hope will lead to them getting their mom’s life insurance proceeds.

A Judge froze the Hupp’s bank accounts during the proceedings. Inside the courtroom and off camera, Pam Hupp told me it’s not fair and said that her husband’s countersuing the daughters because of it.

Hupp also told me off camera she cannot access money she gets for her disability, $800 a month she says for her neck, back and legs. Outside of court, she did not talk. She ran.