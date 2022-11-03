GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.

According to Missouri court records, a change of venue was requested in the case on Oct. 28 and Hupp’s trial is expected to resume on Dec. 15.

Investigators say Faria died after she was stabbed more than 50 times inside her Troy, Missouri, home on Dec. 27, 2011. Lincoln County prosecutors charged Hupp with murder and armed criminal action in connection with Faria’s death. She could face the death penalty if convicted.

FOX 2 has followed court proceedings extensively over the past decade. Faria’s husband, Russ Faria, was previously convicted of his wife’s murder in November 2013 and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction was overturned three years later, leading to Russ being freed from prison and an appeal for a new trial.

A five-page probable cause document obtained by FOX 2 last year explains why Russ was wrongfully convicted, pointing out his air-tight alibi, tracking of his cell phone, and lack of any evidence that connected him to the crime. It also outlined pages of evidence against Hupp, such as her cell phone records and Betsy’s life insurance policy from which Hupp benefited.

In addition to this trial, Hupp is already serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger in O’Fallon in 2016.