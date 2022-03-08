The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: How it all began

TROY, Mo. – We’ve spent more than a decade in a relentless pursuit of the truth. The story, now a TV show and book, became the talk in homes across the country. FOX 2 was on the scene from the beginning. It started 11 years ago inside a home north of Troy, Missouri.

Betsy Faria was dying of cancer and didn’t have much time left. So why did someone stab her repeatedly, leaving her to die on the floor? The more we learned, we kept coming back with questions about a woman named Pam Hupp.

Russ Faria knows more than anyone. He was the only suspect in his wife’s murder a decade ago because of Pam Hupp’s accusations. Hupp claimed she was his wife’s best friend.

“I wouldn’t call her one of Betsy’s best friends,” Russ said. “There’s probably a dozen people who are Betsy’s friends who I would say were, that she would consider her best friend over Pam. Pam was a friend and that was it.”

Imprisoned for more than three years, Faria often thought he would spend the rest of his life locked up for a murder he did not commit. He found his wife dead inside their living room on Dec. 27, 2011.

FOX 2’s coverage began immediately. We were on the street where it happened the next morning as investigators were taking out evidence. Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes said at the time, “Deputies will not allow us any closer than four houses away.”

Eight days later, on Jan. 4, 2012, Faria was charged with murder. There was a curious probable cause statement. It’s three pages long and names a witness, which is very unusual. The witness was Pam Hupp. She was named in the court record 12 times.

It was clear that Pam Hupp was the prosecution’s star witness. FOX 2 wanted to know more about her and obtained the first exclusive video of her in November 2013. It was Russ Faria’s first murder trial and FOX 2 was the only media there.

“That coverage was very crucial in raising people’s awareness and letting people know it’s not going to go away,” Russ said.

The 2013 murder trial revealed a key fact the jury never heard. Pam Hupp not only insisted on driving Betsy home the night Betsy died, Hupp was also the only beneficiary of Betsy’s $150,000 life insurance policy.

Jurors were never told about the life insurance policy because that evidence was suppressed by a judge. Russ Faria’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, told us that evidence was enough to charge Pam Hupp with Betsy’s murder. He told us back in 2014, “Our counter was, appoint me as a special prosecutor and let me prosecute the right person and I’ll guarantee you a conviction.”

That $150,000 life insurance policy was signed into Hupp’s name four days before Betsy died. Only FOX 2 was in the courtroom when jurors convicted Russ Faria, which we now know was a wrongful conviction. Schwartz dropped his head in disbelief. Faria made the long slow walk to a jail cell, where he remained for years.

It could have been the end of the story except for nagging questions we had about Pam Hupp. In January 2014, shortly after Faria’s conviction, we got a surprise we still marvel at to this day. Hupp spoke with us at her doorway for nearly 30 minutes.

“…interested in following up at all?” Chris Hayes asked from Hupp’s porch. “You said you might talk to me that first day at trial.”

“Not right now,” Hupp said.

Yet she kept talking in a rambling 30-minute conversation on a cold January day.

One of our key questions involved three phone calls Betsy failed to answer the night of the murder. These were important calls Betsy was expecting from her daughter.

Hayes: “Why didn’t Betsy pick up those calls?”

Hupp: “The calls at her house? They had asked me and I had said I don’t recall her getting calls while I was there. I was in the area still trying to get out of Troy at 7:27. It’s recorded. I’m still sitting in the car at 7:04 with Betsy talking to my husband. I mean…”

Hayes: “But why didn’t she pick up the calls when you were still with her? 7:17 I think.”

Hupp: “7:21”

Hayes: “7:21”

Hupp: “Maybe either, we were in her bedroom then. I don’t know. I don’t know where her phone was. I never even heard any calls. I don’t know if I left right before she got a call. I don’t know. Like I told them, I wasn’t expecting for police to come to my door that next morning, so I wasn’t taking notes on my…”

Hayes: “No, I understand that, but I just thought it would be important to her…”

Hupp: “Absolutely.”

Hayes: “…to pick up the phone for her daughter and her daughter say hey I gotta get this cellphone. I need you to pick up. That she’d have it with her.”

Hupp: “The thing is with Betsy, oh, she would have it with her?”

Hayes: “Yeah, that she’d be … hey my daughter’s going to call me in 20 minutes.”

Hupp: “I don’t know about that. I’ve never known, Betsy doesn’t not pick up many calls.”

Hayes: “Right, so I’m wondering why she didn’t pick up those?”

Hupp: (pauses) “That I can’t answer.”

Hayes: You don’t remember the phone ringing?”

Hupp: “mm mm, mm mm.” (as in no)

Was Pam Hupp in Betsy’s home during those missed calls? It’s haunting because phone records show Pam also called Betsy right in the middle of those missed calls from Betsy’s daughter, which came in at 7:21 p.m., 7:26 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Pam’s call was at 7:27 p.m.

She told us at her door that January day that she was may have been with Betsy in her bedroom at the time. Two years earlier, the morning after the murder, she told investigators that she was home in O’Fallon, Missouri, some 30 minutes away. It’s recorded in an interview with investigating detectives when Hupp said, “I’m trying to think which one I called. I called Betsy, to tell her I was home.”

Those investigators did not know that cellphone tracking would later place Hupp in Troy – at or near the murder scene.

Next, we had to ask Hupp, “Did you kill Betsy?”

Hupp: “No, I did not kill Betsy. I had no reason to kill Betsy.”