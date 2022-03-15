O’FALLON, Mo. – Betsy Faria hadn’t been dead two years when Pam Hupp’s mother mysteriously died on Halloween at a senior center apartment. It was days before Russ Faria went on trial (the first time) for Betsy’s murder.

The timing and details seemed odd to us. A woman with Alzheimer’s falls through–not over–a third-floor balcony? A woman just out of the hospital and who was last seen by Pam Hupp – was dead. And, according to Hupp, that same woman was planning to leave her $500,000.

FOX 2 asked Hupp about it in an exclusive doorway interview. A housekeeper at Lakeview Park discovered 77-year-old Shirley Neumann dead on the lawn. It was the middle of the afternoon on Oct. 31, 2013. Hupp told the police she was the last person to see her mother alive after bringing Neumann home from the hospital.

Police photos of the railing in question show the vertical bars damaged. The horizontal bars appear to be undisturbed. A retired homicide detective told us the railing poles appeared to be kicked out.

FOX 2 also conducted a series of independent engineering tests. Our tests showed the tremendous force it would take to damage a similar railing.

Retired Homicide Detective Mike Guzy told us in February 2017, “We’re talking about a 77-year-old woman who weighs 218 pounds. She’s got a bad back (and) then uses mechanical assistance sometimes to walk any distance. It’s highly unlikely that she pulled off a Jesse Owens-style sprint here.”

Yet the most chilling evidence came in the form of Pam Hupp’s own words while talking to police about Russ Faria. It was four months before her mother plunged to her death. Hupp explained why she did not need Betsy Faria’s life insurance money.

“I really hate to say it. If I wanted money, my mom’s worth half a million that I get when she dies,” Hupp said. “My mom has dementia and doesn’t half the time know who we are. She’s been living alone in a condo. And I know that sounds really morbid and stuff like that, but I am a life insurance person. If I really wanted money, there was an easier way than trying to combat somebody (Betsy) that’s physically stronger than me. I’m just saying.”

Police never interviewed Hupp about her mom’s death. That Jan. 2014 FOX 2 interview may be the only record of anyone ever asking her about it.

Hayes: “How did your mom die?”

Hupp: “How did my mom die?”

Hayes: “Yeah.”

Hupp: “What do you mean?”

Hayes: “What happened?”

Hupp: (silence for a moment) “She died.”

Hayes: “I thought you said on the stand that she died of Alzheimer’s?”

Hupp: “No, she was in a home for Alzheimer’s”

Hayes: “She was…”

Hupp: “She died October 31, yeah.”

Hayes: “What happened?”

Hupp: “I’d rather not talk about it.”

Hayes: “Ok. Is that being looked at by police?”

Hupp: “Uhm, I have no idea.”

Hayes: “Ok. I didn’t know if it was supposed to be suspicious.”

Hupp: “No.”

Hayes: “Ok, ok, because I thought the newspaper had something about the vertical bars being broken but not the horizontal bar? I didn’t know if you were concerned about any foul play?”

Hupp: “Oh no, they didn’t … no. That was down in, she lived down in Fenton. So no, they didn’t say anything about that.”

Hayes: “Ok because why would they put an Alzheimer’s patient on the 3rd floor?”

Hupp: “There’s a lot of them. I don’t know.”

Hayes: “Really? Up there? I wouldn’t think that would be a safe place to put an Alzheimer’s patient.”

Hupp: “Well I don’t, I have no idea about that. I don’t, you know, they uhm, like the people in the home say she committed suicide, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on.”

Hayes: “Really? Oh, I’m sorry to hear that. I mean, just, jumped?”

Hupp: “Well, I don’t know ’cause, we don’t know what’s going on so…”

Hayes: “Ok, ok, so that may be why police are looking?”

Hupp: “Yeah.”

Hayes: “Was she suicidal?”

Hupp: “I don’t think so. I don’t know. How do you know with an Alzheimer’s patient?”

The police investigation into Hupp’s mother’s fall went nowhere. There were no witnesses and no surveillance video. However, the St. Louis County medical examiner did change Neumann’s manner of death from accidental to undetermined after reviewing Fox 2’s investigations. The St. Louis County Police investigation remains open.

After Russ Faria’s first trial, legal pressure towards Hupp grew. Betsy Faria’s daughters sued for the $150,000 in their mom’s life insurance proceeds. Hupp never surrendered the money even though she told police she would.

Hupp even brought up Betsy’s insurance money in our January 2014 doorway interview when she said, “As far as the insurance money and stuff like that, that is in a trust—and they know it—for the girls and, you know, that kind of stuff, so the story’s a little one-sided and that’s fine.”

As pressure mounted against Hupp, I started receiving strange anonymous letters that appeared to be from Hupp. They were sometimes cut and pasted. One letter starts, “Dear sirs: I think its (sic) getting a little silly that you keep accusing someone of killing their parent, when its (sic) not true.”

Betsy’s daughters described an anonymous letter sent to their workplace as frightening.

Leah and Mariah Day spoke exclusively to FOX 2 about it this past summer.

“Just calling us names, putting us down, putting people down who were already done,” Mariah said. “A very hurtful letter saying very mean things and made it seem like it was from someone affiliated with Russ. Looking back now, I’m sure it was sent from Pam Hupp.

“We had police conspiring to keep us from Russ and Pam sending us letters, keeping us kind of against him.”

After more than three years in prison, Russ got a second trial in November 2015. Hupp was given special treatment using the employee entrance, even parking near the judge, all thanks to former prosecutor Leah Askey. The new judge, who demanded all of the evidence, exonerated Faria. He criticized the police investigation and raised questions about Hupp’s possible involvement in Betsy Faria’s murder.

Just two months later in February 2016, at the hearing over the insurance money, she no longer seemed disabled. And on the stand, Hupp seemed in control—even over the judge—as she shouted over him, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.” By this time, the national news had joined in reporting and Hupp loved the spotlight. She even admitted on the stand she was a liar.

Attorney Chris Roberts asked her, “Who else may you have lied to?”

Hupp: “Anybody who would bug me and bug me and bug me and bug me.”

Roberts: “Did the detectives bug you and bug you?”

Hupp: “Yeah.”

A judge said she could keep Betsy’s insurance money. It didn’t matter that she told police she would set up a trust for the daughters because Hupp had Betsy’s policy signed into her name.

You would think Pam Hupp would lay low. The next thing we heard is that Pam shot and killed a man in her home.