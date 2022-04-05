ST. LOUIS – Pam Hupp is now serving life in prison with no chance of parole for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. It’s not the end of the story; and it’s certainly not the end of the search for truth.

“They are doing everything that should have been done 10 years ago,” Russ Faria said.

Last July, Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood charged Pam Hupp with first-degree murder for the 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria.

“We will be seeking the death penalty in this case,” Wood said at the time.

The prosecutor also opened a police corruption investigation, adding, “No one here is above the law.”

Hupp’s appearance has changed over the years; most dramatically after her arrest. She lost weight and the color in her hair.

After getting locked up, first in St. Charles County Lail, we learned Hupp continued trying to remain in control.

In 2019, the St. Charles County prosecutor told us, “She was just manipulative throughout every possible place she could manipulate.”

Sources say her behavior continued after her transfer to a prison cell in Chillicothe. We’ve learned she has a job inside prison: tutoring other inmates seeking their GEDs.

She’s now divorced from Mark Hupp, the only family member who seemed to stand by her side through every twist. He still owns the O’Fallon, Missouri home where Louis Gumpenberger was shot to death. Neighbors tell us he also still lives there.

Faria’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, co-authored a new book – “Bone Deep, Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case.”

“It’s very hard to get through, but impossible to put down,” Faria said.

Schwartz continues to create new chapters as he cooperates with the ongoing law enforcement corruption investigation. He told us in July of 2021, “I’ve also found out there was discovery that was not ever turned over to me and people were asked to commit perjury and in fact may have committed perjury.”

Faria’s case shows the consequences of a botched investigation not just affecting the person wrongfully imprisoned, but also impacting the rest of us because they got the wrong person.

“There’s a lot of evil people out there,” Faria said. “There are a lot of Pam Hupps in this world.”

Even Pam Hupp compared her case to a serial killer in a jailhouse call obtained by FOX 2.

“It looks like, you know, I’m Ted Bundy. I mean, seriously,” she told her husband.

From our very first meeting more than a decade ago, Pam Hupp seemed to seek attention. In our first exclusive video we captured in 2013, she walked over to us and then she asked, “Do you know who I am?”

Hupp was scheduled to have her preliminary hearing in February 2022 for the Betsy Faria murder charge. It’s been delayed indefinitely because her public defender just died of a heart attack. A new defense attorney must now get up to speed on 10 years’ worth of evidence.

Hupp’s trial could be years away and will likely be moved to a different part of the state.

But we are not done investigating. There’s more we’re looking into now with Pam Hupp and we will continue to pursue justice for Betsy Faria.