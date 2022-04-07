ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fascination with the Pam Hupp case has led to true crime television, podcasts, two books, and an NBC miniseries narrated by journalist Keith Morrison. The six-part series “The Thing About Pam,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger as Hupp started in March.

We may never have known about Pam Hupp’s involvement in Russ Faria’s wrongful conviction if FOX 2 wasn’t in the courtroom during his 2013 murder trial. The coverage of her case began with FOX Files investigator Chris Hayes.

Hayes has recently gone viral by sharing clips from his nearly decade-long investigation on TikTok. The videos show the real Pam Hupp in court. The unbelievable responses to the prosecutor’s questions are shocking to fans of the NBC show. Some of the clips have over a million views. Hayes is gaining thousands of followers on the platform.

“Oh, it’s a real story, I’ve watched but didn’t know. Twist!” writes Ben Shonkwiler.

“What is the story here? All I see is people talking about Renee Zellweger. I wanna know what this is about,” writes TikTok user Lipnoid.

The clip the fan is talking about was posted to TikTok Thursday by Chris Hayes with the caption, “This moment with Pam Hupp really happened.”

Fans of The Thing About Pam may recognize it from the show. Hupp’s actual response seems unbelievable.

“Her purpose was to try to assure that it got to her girls,” said the prosecutor.

“Wait, whoah, whoah, whoah, whoah, whoah. Whoa, whoa, whoa. I don’t know what you’re talking about. This has nothing to do with me drawing up a trust,” said Hupp.

Hupp is talking about the life insurance for Betsey Faria. She was found dead in 2011 in her Lincoln County home. Her husband Russ was later convicted of her murder. That conviction was later overturned.

We reported on the evidence kept from the jury, such as Faria’s life insurance proceeds signed into Hupp’s name days before the murder.

Our coverage led to a new trial in 2015. A judge found Russ Faria not guilty while raising questions about Pam Hupp’s possible involvement.

We continued our reporting, including investigating the bizarre death of Hupp’s mother—her unexplained fall through the railings of a third-floor balcony—and her life insurance proceeds.

St. Charles County prosecutors say Hupp wanted to escape the heat, so she plotted the murder of a random person. She planned to frame Russ Faria.

August 2016, Hupp lured Louis Gumpenberger. She shot him to death in her home. Investigators believe that Hupp murdered him. In 2019 she entered an Alford plea, never admitting guilt, but acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her.

No one has been convicted in Betsey Faria’s death. Pam Hupp sits in a state prison in northern Missouri serving a life sentence for murder; she’ll eventually face trial for another killing. The two murders left three families irrevocably harmed and spurred investigations into law enforcement corruption and prosecutorial malfeasance.