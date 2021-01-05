Pandemic cancels St. Patrick’s Parade in Dogtown for 2nd year

Coronavirus forces the Dogtown St. Patricks Day parade to be cancelled this year. Photo on right shows what streets usually look like.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has forced the closure of the Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Parade in Dogtown for the second year in a row. The parade was scheduled for March 17, 2021. Organizers will now be focusing on the 2022 parade.

“Dealing with all of the unknowns of the current situation, it was impossible to plan an event of the size of the Hibernains Parade with this much uncertainty,” writes Dennis Pogue, the chairman of the Hibernian Parade Committee. “So we felt the best course of action was to make this decision now, and focus our efforts on our 2022 parade.”

Organizers decided to cancel the parade because public health officials are still discouraging large gatherings over the next few months. Pogue says that committee members are disappointed that they had to come to this decision. But, it was best for participants and those in attendance to make an early call.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis appears to still be on schedule. If it is not postponed then it will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021.