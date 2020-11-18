Pandemic causes Fabulous Fox Theatre to cancel remainder of 2020-21 season

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has caused the Fabulous Fox Theatre to postpone the remaining shows of its 2020-2021 Broadway season ticket package.

The shows postponed include, Disney’s Frozen, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Prom, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Blue Man Group and Hairspray.

The theatre said the next U.S. Bank Broadway season is expected to start in the late summer or early fall of 2021. That season will include Hamilton in the spring of 2022. They said that season will include a “combination of shows selected from the pool of those postponed earlier this year, the above titles and new titles.”

They are expected to announce a new schedule for the 2021-2022 season “as soon as it is prudent to do so.”