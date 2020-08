ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has cost the city of St. Louis millions of dollars in potential revenue. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that city revenue fell $21.1 million in the fiscal year that ended on June 30th.

In the fourth quarter earnings taxes fell 24 percent, sales taxes dropped 15 percent, and hotel taxes declined 54 percent.

Those numbers are actually far better than the $37 million deficit city officials predicted in the midst of the shutdowns in April.