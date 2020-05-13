Pandemic permanently closes several more St. Louis area restaurants and venues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More local restaurants have announced they are closing permanently, unable to survive the economic losses from the pandemic. Sauce Magazine is reporting the permanent closing of the Ready Room in The Grove neighborhood of St. Louis, the Cork Wine Bar in Ferguson, and Tavolo V in the Delmar Loop.

The Cork Wine Bar on South Florissant Road in Ferguson opened a little over a year ago. The owners trained their chefs and said they loved the north St. Louis County community. Now their website says we are permanently closed.

In The Grove neighborhood, the Ready Room, a popular music venue has permanently closed because musicians have canceled their concerts. The owner of the Ready Room says he hopes to reopen at another location.

Tavolo V opened in the Delmar Loop eight years ago. Many of their customers came from the busy entertainment area and nearby Washington University.

“It was tough, you know. No one is at Washington University. There are hardly any concert venues, which we depend on. Delmar Hall and the pageant are dark,” said Ryan French, operating partner at Micheal Del Pietro Restaurant Group.

Tavolo V is owned by the successful Michael Del Pietro Restaurant Group which owns six other well-known restaurants and has plans for a new one in Edwardsville. The group furloughed 218 employees in march. They hope to bring employees back as the economy recovers.

“The one thing that we’ve really tried to do throughout this; with our families, with our employees is simple things. To stay positive and focus on growth. We’re focusing on retooling, sprucing up old restaurants and we hope to come out on the other side bigger and stronger,” said Ryan French.

Some restaurants are hoping to reopen this summer, perhaps as early as next month.