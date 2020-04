ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Moolah Theater and Lounge is closing its doors for good. The theater announced today that it will not re-open when the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The theater has been in business for 15 years. It was already considering closing when the pandemic struck.

The owner told St. Louis Public Radio that the closure would not affect the Moolah Lanes bowling alley. It’s operated by another entity.