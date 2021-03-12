Pandemic Pivot: Dogtown man goes from spinning tunes to scooping cookie dough

ST. LOUIS, MO- At the start of 2020, Mike Evans launched a party-bus and photo-booth business to go along with his work as a DJ. Then the pandemic hit and all his business collapsed.
Evans needed to do something else so he could make some money and pay his bills. On social media, he saw a story about vending machines in Japan that dispensed everything imaginable. A self-described “cookie monster,” he began to thinking about a cookie vending machine.
That started Alibi Cookies. The Alibi CookieBot debuted in September 2020, on the patio of the Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown, where Evans has lived for eighteen years.
The success of the vending machine was huge and has now led to a cookie shop that opened in January 2021, serving cookies, brownies, ice cream sandwiches, and cookie shakes. The CookieBot is now out in front of that location, at 1136 Tamm Avenue.
