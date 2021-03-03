Pandemic Pivot: Muny performer uses theatre shutdown to produce web series

NEW YORK CITY – When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, theaters across St. Louis and the rest of the world were forced to close for the safety of all. This left many actors, directors, designers, and technicians out of work. One of those actors was Sharrod Williams. He’s been in Cats on Broadway, Hamilton in Chicago, and has graced the Muny stage here in St. Louis multiple times.
But he didn’t just sit around. He used this time to try new things and now he is the lead actor and producer of an award-winning web series called “Neighbors.” He says the show is meant to celebrate love, friendship, people of color, and the LGBTQ experience. You can find in on YouTube.
Follow Sharrod on Instagram.