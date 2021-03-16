Pandemic Pivot: Opera Theatre St. Louis kept the music going despite shutdown

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Pandemic cancelled so many traditions in 2020, including the season of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. But even amidst the cancellations, they started planning for the things they could still do.

In the winter, they focused on digital performances, which helped them reach new communities across the nation and to educate new audiences. This digital series included shortened versions of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comedy The Pirates of Penzance and Puccini’s beloved La bohème.

Opera Theatre will return live and in-person for its 46th Festival Season in May 2021, with outdoor, socially distanced performances. They have been working with Washington University School of Medicine and the VA St. Louis Health Care System along with their home base of Webster University and the Saint Louis County Department of Health to ensure safe operations.

We talked about all the changes with OTSL General Director Andrew Jorgensen.

To learn more, visit ExperienceOpera.org or call the Box Office at (314) 961-0644.