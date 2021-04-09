Pandemic stress cited as a reason for Rockwood superintendent’s retirement

EUREKA, Mo. – Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles is retiring from the Rockwood School District after two years on the job. He started on July 1, 2019 after Dr. Eric Knost retired.

The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students across 150 square miles. It is one of Missouri’s largest school districts.

Miles will not get retirement from the Rockwood School District. Those funds are distributed from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri.

There are no district terms related to his retirement. The Board voted to accept his retirement and release him from his contract as of June 30, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on educators and students. This seems to be a factor in his decision to retire. This is a letter he sent to the district:

Dear Rockwood Parents and Community Members

While I would certainly prefer to share this information with you in person, the timing of this official announcement does not allow me to do so. I wanted you to receive this information directly from me instead of from other media sources.

Yesterday evening, April 8, 2021, I informed the Board of Education of my intent to retire as Superintendent of the Rockwood School District and from PreK-12 education at the conclusion of this school year.

During the past two years, the emergence of a global pandemic has taken a social, emotional and physical toll on many of us as we faced unprecedented challenges. As we strived to provide high quality in-person and remote educational services, we did our very best in a difficult situation. I am so proud of our students who demonstrated grit, perseverance and determination throughout the ever-evolving educational environment. I also remain so proud of our staff members who accepted these challenges with patience, grace and optimism, as well as the parents and community members who partnered with the District while exhibiting flexibility and understanding.

In each of my professional roles, I have strived for excellence with care, compassion, and respect for others. As educators, we have been given an incredible gift – the opportunity to influence the lives of our children. I know the educators in my life certainly made a positive difference in mine, and I hope that I have done the same for the students I have encountered.

This is a bittersweet transition as my 26-year career in education comes to its conclusion. There are so many students, colleagues, parents, community members, and Board of Education members who have provided support, encouragement, and inspiration. I shall be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve as a teacher, principal, district office administrator, and superintendent. I also wish to thank my family for their love and support throughout my educational career. As I retire from PreK-12 education, new opportunities and leadership challenges await, and I shall embrace that future with enthusiasm.

I am thankful for my time in the Rockwood School District. It is truly a special place with remarkable people providing exceptional opportunities for our students. Much work remains for the remainder of the school year, and I shall continue to work diligently for you, our students, parents, and community as we strive to fulfill the goals and objectives of The Way Forward as well as the mission of the Rockwood School District by doing whatever it takes to ensure all students realize their potential.

Sincerely,

Mark T. Miles, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Rockwood School District