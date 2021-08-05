Pandemic Task Force data: COVID deaths mounting in St. Louis area hospitals

ST. LOUIS- According to new data released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Thursday, COVID-19 deaths have reached their highest amount over a seven-day average period not seen since February.

A total of 48 people have died over the past seven days, an average of seven per day.

The task force reports that there have been 219 new hospital admissions since Sunday, with a total of 507 admissions over the past seven days and only 410 patients discharged.

Statistics also show stark changes over the past month. On July 5 there were 186 patients hospitalized, compared to 504 August 5. The number of patients in area ICUs has more than doubled from 48 to 130, along with the number of patients on ventilators (30 to 73).