It could be a big day in the fight against COVID; latest task force numbers going in both directions

ST. LOUIS – The latest data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is a bit of a mixed bag with new hospital admissions jumping by over 40 yet the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreasing by six.

The latest numbers show ICUs at task force hospitals are at 89 percent capacity while overall hospital capacity is at 83 percent.

New hospital admissions took a troubling jump in the latest task force numbers, increasing by 43 to 147 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is up by three to 116. COVID-19 deaths at task force hospitals jumped from 16 Tuesday to 28 Wednesday. COVID positive patients in ICUs rose by five to 194 and COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 118 on Tuesday to 123 Wednesday.

On the other end of the spectrum, the number of confirmed COVID positive patients in hospitals dropped by 24 to 887 Wednesday. The amount of suspected COVID patients hospitalized fell from 108 Tuesday to 76 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreasing by six to 889 Wednesday and 162 more COVID patients were discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, help could start coming soon. A major meeting is happening today which may result in quick approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced that the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the area by the end of this week. Page says the first people to get the vaccine should be hospital workers and those at long term care facilities. Page warned that widespread vaccinations will take months.