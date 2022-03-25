ST. LOUIS – New chicken sandwiches will hit Panera’s menu on Wednesday, March 30.

Panera will sell a “Signature Take” and a “Spicy Take” sandwich each for $11.

“While that may be slightly pricier than others on the market, Panera is confident it’s worth it,” the company said.

Each sandwich is made with a quarter-pound of 100 percent all-white meat chicken breast marinated in a savory chicken broth and then seasoned with Panera’s Signature spice blend. The company said, “each filet is topped with spicy crunchy topping, either pickle crisps or parmesan crisps all thoughtfully stacked between a buttery brioche bun that is sealed with a proprietary umami-rich garlic aioli sauce.”

The “Signature Take” is topped with garlic aioli sauce, parmesan crisps, and greens, all on a brioche bun with real butter. The “Spicy Take” is made with the same ingredients as the “Signature Take,” “but instead of parmesan crisps, Panera adds spicy cucumber crisps.” It is then topped with spicy buffalo sauce.