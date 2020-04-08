Panera now offering grocery deliveries during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Panera isn’t just offering free delivery of its cafe items, now they are offering to deliver groceries. Starting today, Panera will allow you to order produce, dairy, and bread.

The company’s website says Panera Grocery delivers groceries when you most need them. It is available for Rapid Pick-Up and Contactless Delivery.

The effort came after Panera saw a need to supply key grocery items in light of grocery store overcrowding and delays in grocery delivery, Panera told FOX Business Wednesday.

Panera is already offering free delivery of its cafe items.