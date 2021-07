ST. LOUIS – Panera said 70 percent of people claim they still eat soup in hot weather, and to celebrate those people Panera has created soup-inspired swimwear.

Panera’s Swim Soup Collection includes a pea-green one piece with the word soup on it, a one-piece with a broccoli cheddar pattern, pea-green swim trunks, trunks with a broccoli cheddar pattern, and a bread bowl pool floaty.

The swimwear items included in the collection are $25 each. The pool floaty is $20.

