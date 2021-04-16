Paralyzed lamb’s learning to walk at Illinois-area rescue ranch

O’FALLON, Ill.– A little lamb in O’Fallon, Ill. is getting a lot of love on the internet. Leonardo, a paralyzed lamb has been getting rehab at Randy’s Rescue Ranch since mid-March.
The ranch’s owner, Randy Grim, has been documenting Leonardo’s progress on TikTok. The posts say the lamb was rescued from an area farm.
Yesterday, Randy posted a TikTok video showing the progress Leonardo has made in the last three weeks when it comes to learning how to walk. The video shows the lamb on a treadmill that is underwater. At first, he is getting help walking and now he can do it on his own.
Another video shows Leonardo standing for the first time on April 4. Then earlier this week, another video shows the animal walking with a brace. Other videos showing the animal doing workouts at the ranch.