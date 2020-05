ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis paramedic was slightly injured Wednesday morning after a driver crashed into a city ambulance in north St. Louis.

The ambulance was headed to pick up a patient on Kossuth Avenue at Redbud Avenue around 1:30 a.m when a driver hit the ambulance and took off.

We are told the driver was arrested a short time later and a second ambulance came to pick up the original patient.

Ambulance involved in hit-and- run paramedic injured details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/jjWN4U461z pic.twitter.com/9514Uw1c0o — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 20, 2020