ST. LOUIS – Inflation and supply chain issues caused prices on back-to-school items to increase, but some parents said they are willing to go into debt to get their children the supplies they need.

The National Retail Federation said parents think back-to-school items are essential. It predicted parents will spend an average of $864 on supplies this year.

According to a study by Credit Karma, nearly half of parents said they plan to go into debt to shop for their kids. Using sales tax holidays and credit and cash-back rewards could help ease costs.