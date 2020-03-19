Parents can get resources to help home school children during school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - A wave of parents is faced with the struggle of essentially home-schooling their children due to school closures.

Because of coronavirus, Mallorie Burns is one of the many who have to make the transition from parent to teacher. Yes, teachers are available through email and Google Classroom in most districts, but parents are starting to feel the pressure of making their homes a school.

"It’s going to be a learning curve trying to re-figure out everything that I have forgotten since I’ve been in school years ago," Burns said. "I don’t know what I’m not prepared for. I tried to get as prepared as I could with the schedule that I have and making them little boxes for their books. Just trying to make sure that I can make some sort of area here feel like school."

Lidnsee Travis is a mom of three who is well-aware of what parents are going through right now and is using her business to help ease their transition. She owns Best Teacher Supply in O'Fallon, Missouri. It is a teaching supply store that is now helping parents find tools and resources to help aid in their child's education at home.

"A lot of the parents are worried, just like anyone else, and wondering what the outcome is going to be," she said. "We’re just here asking what their child is working on, what they’re wanting them to continue to work on, then guiding them to that area, and showing them all the resources we have for that."

Travis says that the hottest selling items right now are their resource books that range from the elementary to high school level. Online orders are an option, and she is offering free delivery until school districts decide to reopen.

"We feel that right now we’re kind of a necessity and that we need to be here as long as they need us to and we will adapt to whatever guidelines we need to in order to stay safe and provide for parent's needs," she said.

They are open for instore purchases, or you can make online orders at their website.